Former Idaho State Police trooper sentenced for 2017 false arrest

KOOTENAI CO. Idaho– A former Idaho State Police trooper was sentenced for a misdemeanor crime of false arrest.

It started in 2017 when a former trooper, Joshua Kagarice, got a message from his wife about a car alarm in their neighborhood going off. Kagarice, in his capacity as an Idaho State Police Trooper, responded at around 3:30 a.m. to the alarm, according to the Kootenai County Prosecutor. The prosecutor said while Kagarice was there the alarm quit going off. He also knocked on the door of the home where the car belonged and didn’t get an answer, the prosecutor said.

While Kagarice was there, he pepper-sprayed a dog in the yard, according to the prosecutor.

Thirteen hours later, Kagarice went back to the home in his ISP uniform and knocked on the door. When a woman opened it he demanded she tell him who she was, prosecutors said.

The woman told Kagarice she saw him pepper spray her dog when he was there before and had called dispatch to see why he was there, the prosecutor said. Dispatch told her there were no complaints and there was no record indicating why law enforcement would be at her house.

The woman said when she refused to give Kagarice her information and tried to shut the door on him he stopped her and ordered her out of her house. Then, Kagarice grabbed her, forced her onto the ground and placed her under arrest, the prosecutor said. All of this happened in front of her kids.

The woman called ISP with what happened and it said it turned it over to the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a follow-up independent criminal investigation. ISP said it expects the highest standards of professional conduct among its employees–which is why it cooperated when one of its own was being investigated for a false arrest.

ISP said Kagarice was placed on leave while this was investigated and was later terminated.

Kagarice was sentenced to a $500 fine,60 hours of community service, and one year of unsupervised probation by Magistrate Judge Patrick McFadden.

