Former Idaho lawmaker’s run halted

Robyn Nance by Robyn Nance

Secretary of State Lawerence Denney has ruled former state lawmaker Phil Hart ineligible to run for a legislative seat in North Idaho.

Denney’s office confirmed Friday Hart did not meet state residency requirements, which dictate that legislative candidates must be an elector in the district or county for at least a year before the election in order to qualify for the ballot.

Denney’s office says Hart has only been a registered elector in Legislative District 7 since November. The Republican was hoping to oust GOP Rep. Paul Shepherd in the May primary.

Hart previously served four terms in a separate legislative district from 2004 until 2012. He lost his home in Athol two years ago, for not paying federal income taxes. He’s long refused to pay this taxes, claiming the tax is unconstitutional.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.