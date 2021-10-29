Former Idaho lawmaker to stand trial on rape charges

by Erin Robinson

Darin Oswald FILE - In this Wednesday, April 21, 2021, file photo, state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, R-Lewiston, attends opening business as the Idaho House of Representatives convenes at the Statehouse in Boise, Idaho. The Idaho lawmaker facing rape allegations from a 19-year-old intern was previously warned against hitting on women who work at the Statehouse after his colleagues heard complaints from other staffers, according to documents gathered by the Legislature's ethics committee and obtained by The Associated Press. Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, facing rape allegations refused to answer some questions during a legislative ethics hearing Wednesday, April 28, 2021, after his attorney told him to invoke his constitutional right against self-incrimination.

BOISE, Idaho — A former North Idaho lawmaker accused of rape will stand trial on the charges.

Aaron von Ehlinger, who is accused of raping a 19-year-old legislative intern, had a preliminary hearing in Boise on Friday. During preliminary hearings, a judge determines if there is enough evidence to move forward to trial.

A nurse testified Friday about the rape kit she gave the alleged victim, and some of the physical injuries found on her body. The nurse said “Jane Doe” had a lump on her head and soreness in her arm because of the encounter she had with the suspect.



The nurse said the person responsible for Jane Doe’s injuries had sat on her chest while forcing himself upon her.

A Boise police officer was also called to testify. He collected a DNA sample from von Ehliger, which prosecutors say matched the swab taken from the victim’s sexual assault exam.

Jane Doe did not testify.

von Ehlinger resigned from the legislature in April as the accusations came forward. He is scheduled to enter a plea on November 8.

