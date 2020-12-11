Former gubernatorial candidate Culp sues Secretary of State

KING CO., Wash. — Former gubernatorial candidate Loren Culp has filed a lawsuit against Secretary of State Kim Wyman requesting an audit of ballots, vote counting machines and results in six Western Washington counties.

Culp, who has refused to concede, has made allegations of voter fraud in the days since he lost the election to incumbent Jay Inslee. Wyman has maintained there is no evidence of such claims.

The Culp campaign alleges there were multiple issues with the November election, like sending 10,000 ballots to the deceased and not running failed ID act software on their voter database.

Wyman has not yet responded to the lawsuit, but previously said county elections officials work with several agencies to ensure mistakes like that are not made. She said her office receives lists of people who have died in the state each month so their names can be removed following investigation.

Culp’s lawsuit also alleges his rights were violated because of an unlawful election, saying Wyman and the state of Washington allowed illegal votes to be cast.

The lawsuit now seeks an audit of votes cast in King, Clark, Thurston, Pierce, Kitsap and Skagit counties.

The results, which were certified by Wyman on December 1, show Culp received 43.3% of the vote, while Inslee won with 56.7%.

