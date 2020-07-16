Former Ferris HS asst. football coach to spend 22 years in federal prison for sex crimes with teen girls

Ferris H.S. football coach Charlie Eglet, charged with child rape

SPOKANE, Wash. — Former Ferris High School assistant football coach Charles Eglet will spend the next two decades in federal prison.

Eglet was sentenced to 22.5 years in prison on Thursday. He was originally charging with sex trafficking by force and child sex trafficking in the rapes of two young girls, ages 14 and 15.

He pleaded guilty to lesser charges of online enticement of a minor and production of child pornography. He was originally set to be sentenced in May, but his sentencing was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eglet met his victims on Snapchat, lied about his age and met them in person for sex.

Federal prosecutors said Eglet is the kind of man parents warn their children about.

