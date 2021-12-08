Former Councilwoman Amber Waldref announces run for Spokane County Commissioner

by Olivia Roberts

Amber Waldref

SPOKANE CO., Wash. — Former Spokane City Councilwoman Amber Waldref has announced her run for Spokane County Commissioner District 2.

During her eight years on City Council, Waldref led efforts to clean up the Spokane River, to improve streets and utilities and to support small business growth through targeted investment in the East Sprague District, the Hamilton Street Corridor and in Downtown Spokane.

“I am passionate about serving our community. I’m running for County Commissioner to build a safe, just, and sustainable Spokane County where all residents and families have access to economic opportunity and where everyone has a voice. I bring trusted leadership from my eight years serving as a Spokane City Councilmember and over 20 years of experience working with business and community partners to build partnerships, solve challenges and eliminate barriers,” Waldref said in a release.

District 2 spans from the north of Hillyard to the far south of Spokane in Moran Prairie. Waldref served several of the precincts while twice-elected as their City Council Member from 2010 to 2018.

Waldref currently serves on the Spokane Housing Authority Board, the Washington State University Spokane Advisory Council, the Holy Names Music Center Board of Trustees and the Spokane County Human Rights Task Force.

Waldref works as director of the ZoNE initiative at the Northeast Community Center.

