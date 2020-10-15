Former Coulee City police chief accused of working as pinup model while claiming workers compensation

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A former Coulee City police chief is accused of working as a pinup model while claiming she was unable to work at her police job because a corpse fell on her.

The Washington State Department of Labor and Industries said Brenda Lynn Cavoretto was responding to a call in which a man had hanged himself in a barn. His 285-pound corpse fell on her while she tried to take down the body.

Cavoretto suffered back, shoulder and abdominal injuries and claimed she had severe psychological trauma that did not allow her to be around other people.

The incident happened in 2012 and Cavoretto worked as an officer in Soap Lake until 2013, when she began receiving L&I wage-replacement payments.

In May 2015, she began seeing a psychologist and reportedly told him she was having nightmares and was unable to leave the house.

In the spring of 2019, an L&I case manager requested Cavoretto be investigated, noting she had been receiving mental health treatment for four years without any improvement.

A state investigation, however, found she was working and volunteering as a pinup model and did this while telling the state she could not work due to her on-the-job injuries.

The investigation found she had been photographing models, organizing pageants and fundraisers, and was photographed herself under the names “Tuff As Nailz” and “The Black Widow Bettie” for roughly five years.

As a result, Cavoretto has been charged with making false or misleading statements to collect more than $67,000 in workers’ compensation benefits from L&I.

Cavoretto is set to be in court for her arraignment on October 19.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.