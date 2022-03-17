Former Athletic Director Mike Roth enjoying the Zags’ ride to the Big Easy

by Erin Robinson

PORTLAND, Ore. – He has been a key figure in the Zags’ rise to greatness, but this year, he’s enjoying the ride from a different seat.

Longtime Athletic Director Mike Roth is known for never sitting down at any Gonzaga event; he is too busy pacing the tunnel to even watch half the time.

He retired last year, but he is still sticking around.

Roth was sitting through the team’s practice on Wednesday and he says he could get used to it.

“I get to enjoy it without any of the stress, so I’m really happy sitting here watching practice,” Roth said. “Not sure I’ll be able to sit during the game.”

Roth stuck to the tunnel for years, but now he doesn’t have a designated spot to watch the game.

“You know, I was talking to Ron from the NCAA earlier about where I might hang out. I still might find a different tunnel. I’ll find a spot for me, though,” Roth said.

Whether in the tunnel or in the stands, Roth will surely be there for the ride to the Big Easy.

“I’ve never been to New Orleans. I’d love to go.”

