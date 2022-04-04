Former Asotin Co. judge takes plea deal in sexual misconduct case

by Erin Robinson

ASOTIN CO., Wash. – A former Asotin County judge charged with sexual misconduct took a plea deal on Monday.

Scott Gallina’s trial was set to begin Monday. He has long maintained his innocence but pleaded guilty to charges of assault with sexual motivation in the third and fourth degrees.

He was originally charged with second-degree rape, indecent liberties with sexual motivation and third-degree assault for misconduct with two women at the Asotin County courthouse.

Gallina will be sentenced at a later date. He could face up to 27 months in prison.

