Forge ahead with your plans: sunny and warm for Memorial Day weekend!

We are not necessarily known for our sunny, warm Memorial Day weekends in the Inland Northwest. Typically, we can count on at least one cool, rainy day over the three-day weekend, but not this year! It will be a chilly start on Saturday, with morning lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. After that, expect a warming trend, a lot of sunshine and light winds. Saturday, high temperatures will be back up around average, topping out in the lower to mid 70s.

It will be just as sunny and even warmer for Sunday and Memorial Day Monday. Highs will climb into the lower 80s, which is about 10 degrees above average. While most of us head back to work, the weather is only going to get warmer. It looks like we might even reach our first 90° day of the season on Tuesday or Wednesday. A cold front will pick up winds and cool things down a bit toward the end of next week. With any luck, we might even get a little rain.