‘Forever grateful’: Russell Wilson responds to Denver trade, thanks Seattle

by Will Wixey

Elaine Thompson, staff, AP

SEATTLE, Wash. — Russell Wilson responded on social media to the recent trade he was involved in.

He said he was “forever grateful” and he loves Seattle in his farewell tweet to the city.

SEATTLE, I Love You. Forever Grateful. #3. — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) March 9, 2022

Russell Wilson played 10 seasons for the Seahawks, winning Super Bowl 48 in his third season with the team.

The Seahawks announced the trade to send Wilson to Denver at around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. The trade will send Denver’s QB Drew Lock, DL Shelby Harris, TE Noah Fant, and two first-round and second-round picks to Seattle.

The Seahawks later released Bobby Wagner the same day, the last remaining player on the Seahawks roster from the 2014 Super Bowl.

RELATED: Seattle Seahawks agree to trade Russell Wilson to Denver Broncos

RELATED: Russell Wilson’s impact in Washington went further than football

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.