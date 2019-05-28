Forecast Focus for May 27

Kris Crocker

Memorial Day Weekend is often considered the “unofficial start of the summer season,” and our forecast is ready!

We’re heading into the upper 70s tomorrow, and then it’s into the 80s for the rest of the workweek. Our average high is in the lower 70s.

Expect blue skies and sunshine through the 7-day forecast.

