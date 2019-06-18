Forecast Focus for June 17

Kris Crocker by Kris Crocker

There is one more day of sunny, unseasonably warm weather in the forecast before our temperatures take a dive.

Expect sunshine all day on Tuesday with highs in the mid 80s, which is about 10° above average.

Winds will pick up a bit in the afternoon as cooler air starts pushing its way through the region.

Expect a significant drop in temperatures for Wednesday with wind gusts as high as 40 degrees.

Right now, it looks like cooler than average conditions will continue through the end of June.

