Forecast Focus for January 23, 2019

Meg Maclean by Meg Maclean

Clouds and fog are on the way after a clear and sunny Wednesday. The moisture from today’s snow melt will make for slick roads tonight and tomorrow morning as temperatures drop.

KXLY 4’s Caroline Rourke has the details in the Forecast Focus.

