Ford-Corkscrew Fire now 56-percent contained; level 3 evacuations still in place

FORD, Wash.– Firefighters continue to put in good work and have more of the Ford-Corkscrew Fire contained.

Stevens County Fire District No.1 said on Monday night the wildfire was 56-percent contained and had 15,787 acres. Monday will be the last planned night for crews to be out. They will be working until midnight and then reassigned to the day shift.

Part of Highway 231 will be down to one lane and a pilot car Tuesday as crews remove “snag” trees from along the road as they continue to battle the fire.

Fire crews said there was no change in evacuation status, but they were are being addressed in team meetings and we expect to have news in the next couple of days.

The camp will be moving out of the Middle School by Wednesday night. The main camp will be on Swenson Road. A small contingent will be working out of Station 8 in Suncrest through Monday morning, and the command staff will be in North Spokane.

Emergency response crews will hold a live town hall meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

You can find our live updated on the fire here.

RELATED: Ford Corkscrew Fire now 56-percent contained

RELATED: Corkscrew Fire ravages through one man’s family land

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.