Ford-Corkscrew Fire now 91 percent contained

FORD, Wash.– The fire that’s been burning for almost two weeks in Stevens County is 91 percent contained.

The Ford Corkscrew Fire started on Aug. 15 near Ford and forced hundreds of families to evacuate.

Fire crews have been working tirelessly since to get it under control. On Friday, it had burned 15,782 acres (24.66 square miles).

Firefighters lifted and lowered some of the evacuations Thursday. Everything in the fire’s footprint remains under a level 3 evacuations.

Level 2 evacuations are in place for the area from Ford south to the county line and east along the river to Tum Tum. Level 2 evacuations were also in place for those living south of Loon Lake, west of Williams Valley Road from Highway 395 to Caspberg Burroughs.

Stevens County Fire District No.1 said full containment isn’t expected for a few more days.

