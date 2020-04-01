For the first time since World War II, Wimbledon is canceled

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 01: A detailed view of A Wimbledon Logo at The All England Tennis and Croquet Club, best known as the venue for the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, on April 01, 2020 in London, England. The Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has spread to many countries across the world, claiming over 40,000 lives and infecting hundreds of thousands more. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)
Wimbledon canceled due to coronavirus concerns

LONDON – One of the four Grand Slam tennis tournaments set to take place from June 29 to July 12 in the United Kingdom was canceled Wednesday morning, according to the All England Club.

The coronavirus pandemic is the cause for the first cancellation of Wimbledon since 1945 during the second World War. There was no tournament from 1940-1945.

The Association of Tennis Professionals and the Women’s Tennis Association both cancelled all of their events through July 13. That is the span of the grass-court tennis season.

Here is how some of the major tennis pros reacted to the news:

Federer has won eight Wimbledon championships.

Serena Williams has taken home seven Wimbledon titles, but fell to Simona Halep in last year’s finals.

The French Open, another Grand Slam tournament, was postponed from its original dates of May 24 to June 7, and will now be played from Sept. 20 to Oct. 4.

The tournament will be held in 2021, from June 28 to July 11.

