For the first time since World War II, Wimbledon is canceled

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 01: A detailed view of A Wimbledon Logo at The All England Tennis and Croquet Club, best known as the venue for the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, on April 01, 2020 in London, England. The Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has spread to many countries across the world, claiming over 40,000 lives and infecting hundreds of thousands more. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images) Wimbledon canceled due to coronavirus concerns

LONDON – One of the four Grand Slam tennis tournaments set to take place from June 29 to July 12 in the United Kingdom was canceled Wednesday morning, according to the All England Club.

The coronavirus pandemic is the cause for the first cancellation of Wimbledon since 1945 during the second World War. There was no tournament from 1940-1945.

It is with great regret that the AELTC has today decided that The Championships 2020 will be cancelled due to public health concerns linked to the coronavirus epidemic. The 134th Championships will instead be staged from 28 June to 11 July 2021.https://t.co/c0QV2ymGAt — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) April 1, 2020

The Association of Tennis Professionals and the Women’s Tennis Association both cancelled all of their events through July 13. That is the span of the grass-court tennis season.

Here is how some of the major tennis pros reacted to the news:

Federer has won eight Wimbledon championships.

Serena Williams has taken home seven Wimbledon titles, but fell to Simona Halep in last year’s finals.

So sad to hear @Wimbledon won’t take place this year. Last year’s final will forever be one of the happiest days of my life! But we are going through something bigger than tennis and Wimbledon will be back! And it means I have even longer to look forward to defending my title 🤗 pic.twitter.com/PmppwUuKtD — Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) April 1, 2020

The French Open, another Grand Slam tournament, was postponed from its original dates of May 24 to June 7, and will now be played from Sept. 20 to Oct. 4.

The tournament will be held in 2021, from June 28 to July 11.

