For the first time since World War II, Wimbledon is canceled
LONDON – One of the four Grand Slam tennis tournaments set to take place from June 29 to July 12 in the United Kingdom was canceled Wednesday morning, according to the All England Club.
The coronavirus pandemic is the cause for the first cancellation of Wimbledon since 1945 during the second World War. There was no tournament from 1940-1945.
The Association of Tennis Professionals and the Women’s Tennis Association both cancelled all of their events through July 13. That is the span of the grass-court tennis season.
Here is how some of the major tennis pros reacted to the news:
Federer has won eight Wimbledon championships.
Serena Williams has taken home seven Wimbledon titles, but fell to Simona Halep in last year’s finals.
The French Open, another Grand Slam tournament, was postponed from its original dates of May 24 to June 7, and will now be played from Sept. 20 to Oct. 4.
The tournament will be held in 2021, from June 28 to July 11.
