Footprints lead deputies from burglarized gas station to suspects’ apartment

Connor Sarles











SPOKANE, Wash. — Footprints in the snow led Spokane County Sheriff’s deputies from the scene of a gas station burglary straight to the suspects’ apartment.

Deputies responded to a burglary call at the Exxon gas station on Waikiki and Whitworth early Tuesday morning. The front glass doors were smashed in by bricks and several cigarette packs were missing.

However, footprints in the snow went directly from the smashed doors to the front porch of an apartment.

Deputies spoke with two of the apartment residents, identified as 19-year-old Ethan Carolus and 23-year-old Skylar Stratton, and also saw a pile of cigarette packs in the room.

Probable cause was determined to arrest Carolus and Stratton for second-degree burglary, second-degree theft and second-degree malicious mischief.

The Sheriff’s Office says over $1,000 worth of cigarettes were stolen, and Carolus and Stratton caused $1,200 in damages to the gas station. In the ensuing investigation, deputies determined that Carolus was a suspect in a previous burglary at the Exxon, and added additional charges of burglary, theft and malicious mischief.

