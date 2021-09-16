Football, foosball and food: The Wonder Building as a game day destination in downtown Spokane

by Destiny Richards

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Wonder Building is one of many spots you can enjoy in downtown Spokane as Fall sports return to our screens.

From foosball to cornhole to awesome local food, there’s so much to do that’ll fill your time and your belly while you watch the game.

Inside the Wonder Building, you’ll find High Tide Lobster Bar, Bosco Pasta and Evans Brothers Coffee Roasters.

This morning we’re talking football, foosball and food at The Wonder Building! 🏈🦞 In downtown Spokane, this is a great spot to play games and eat great local food while watching your favorite fall sports on the big screen! @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/tBt3pnKPdq — Destiny Richards (@DstnyRichardsTV) September 16, 2021

Come see all the fun indoor activities The Wonder Building has to offer from corn hole, oversized Connect 4, foosball, ping pong, arcade basketball game, and projectors to watch the football games.

Enjoy some good game day food while having fun with your family.

For more information and background on The Wonder Building, see the official website.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.