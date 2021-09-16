Football, foosball and food: The Wonder Building as a game day destination in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Wonder Building is one of many spots you can enjoy in downtown Spokane as Fall sports return to our screens.
From foosball to cornhole to awesome local food, there’s so much to do that’ll fill your time and your belly while you watch the game.
Inside the Wonder Building, you’ll find High Tide Lobster Bar, Bosco Pasta and Evans Brothers Coffee Roasters.
Come see all the fun indoor activities The Wonder Building has to offer from corn hole, oversized Connect 4, foosball, ping pong, arcade basketball game, and projectors to watch the football games.
Enjoy some good game day food while having fun with your family.
For more information and background on The Wonder Building, see the official website.
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.