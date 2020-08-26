FOMO, or ‘Fear of Missing Out,’ affects more than just teenagers, WSU study says

PULLMAN, Wash. — The fear of missing out, or ‘FOMO’ for short, affects everyone, according to a study conducted by Washington State University.

You may have heard the term used by Millenials and Gen-Z folks, but is it just a generational phenomenon or an actual condition?

The study, published in the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships, concludes that it is not age, but self-perception, that shapes to what degree FOMO might affect you. Researchers say that loneliness, low self-esteem and low self-compassion may contribute to feelings of anxiety that your friends are having fun without you.

“FoMO is not an adolescent or young adult problem, necessarily. It’s really about individual differences, irrespective of age,” said WSU psychology professor, Chris Barry.“We expected FoMO to be higher in younger age groups, particularly because of the tremendous amount of social development happening at those times, but that’s not what we found.”

Barry co-authored the study with undergraduate psychology student Megan Wong. The two of them surveyed more than 400 people nationwide, aged anywhere between 14 to 47.

Originally, they suspected social media to play a large factor in FOMO, but quickly determined that it was not a good predictor of the condition. According to the study, some of the people surveyed who had similar social media usage said they did not feel bad seeing their friends’ activities, where others found it upsetting.

Instead, social media was found to amplify those anxieties in people already feeling as though they were missing out.

“We’re not all equally prone to the Fear of Missing Out, but for those who are, social media can exacerbate it,” said Barry. “Social media allows you to witness what other people are doing and what’s going on in their lives. If there’s already concern about missing out, then there will be distress at seeing that on social media.”

On the bright side, Barry and Wong found that FOMO did not necessarily correlate to respondent’s ‘life satisfaction,’ suggesting it is not an overwhelming social anxiety.

Solutions to this anxiety, the study concludes, would be limiting your social media usage or even cutting it off for a time. Additionally, try addressing negative self-perceptions by contextualizing things like ‘faults’ or ‘flaws’ as challenges to overcome.

