A foggy start to Friday before some sunshine – Mark

Welcome to Friday!

We’re starting out with some dense, freezing fog this morning. Be careful on your morning commute.

Here are your 4 Things to Know today:

The fog will move out and usher in some mid-day sunshine

Saturday will be cloudy

Rain and snow will come Sunday

Light snow is expected next week

We’re starting off chilly, but we’ll see low 30s and sunshine by this afternoon,

Our highs are in the low to mid 30s for most of the region, which is about average.

More clouds move in overnight with more fog for Saturday morning. Sunday will see another front with rain to snow starting in the afternoon. Cooler and cloudy with some flurries next week.