A foggy start to Friday before some sunshine – Mark
Welcome to Friday!
We’re starting out with some dense, freezing fog this morning. Be careful on your morning commute.
Here are your 4 Things to Know today:
- The fog will move out and usher in some mid-day sunshine
- Saturday will be cloudy
- Rain and snow will come Sunday
- Light snow is expected next week
We’re starting off chilly, but we’ll see low 30s and sunshine by this afternoon,
Our highs are in the low to mid 30s for most of the region, which is about average.
More clouds move in overnight with more fog for Saturday morning. Sunday will see another front with rain to snow starting in the afternoon. Cooler and cloudy with some flurries next week.
