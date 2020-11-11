Foggy skies and slick roads to start our Veterans Day, clearing later today – Katerina

Katerina Chryssafis

SPOKANE, Wash. – It’s been a chilly morning across the Inland Northwest! Temperatures have been in the 20s with foggy skies to start our day.

Much of the region is currently under a Dense Fog Advisory. That advisory is set to expire at 9 a.m. this morning. Make sure to take it slow during your commute!

WATCHES & WARNINGS: GOOD MORNING! I'm filling in this morning for Mark Peterson. We're currently under a Dense Fog Advisory. Be aware of areas of patchy fog and slick roads during your morning commute! #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/eI2QxFx5Vj — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) November 11, 2020

4 THINGS TO KNOW: Be careful this morning! We have slippery roads and areas of patchy fog across the Inland Northwest. Otherwise, it's shaping up to be a nice Veterans Day. Enjoy the dry conditions and sunshine before stormy weather moves in this weekend. #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/8AfIinVyFL — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) November 11, 2020

Patchy fog isn’t the only thing we’re concerned about this morning. You’ll also want to watch out for black ice on untreated roads. With freezing temperatures, roads can be extremely slick!

DAY PLANNER: Our high for the day will reach 36 degrees in Spokane. We're starting off mostly cloudy, but that should start to clear out gradually as head into the afternoon hours. #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/IcHT0Rpj62 — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) November 11, 2020

Thankfully, calm conditions are just around the corner. Our temperatures will remain slightly below average, with our high reaching 36 degrees. Enjoy the dry weather while it lasts, because we have a weekend storm heading our way!

