Foggy skies and slick roads to start our Veterans Day, clearing later today – Katerina
SPOKANE, Wash. – It’s been a chilly morning across the Inland Northwest! Temperatures have been in the 20s with foggy skies to start our day.
Much of the region is currently under a Dense Fog Advisory. That advisory is set to expire at 9 a.m. this morning. Make sure to take it slow during your commute!
Patchy fog isn’t the only thing we’re concerned about this morning. You’ll also want to watch out for black ice on untreated roads. With freezing temperatures, roads can be extremely slick!
Thankfully, calm conditions are just around the corner. Our temperatures will remain slightly below average, with our high reaching 36 degrees. Enjoy the dry weather while it lasts, because we have a weekend storm heading our way!
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.