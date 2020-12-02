Foggy, frosty mornings followed by rare December sunshine

It’s the first week of December during a La Nina winter. I can’t believe I don’t have a single solitary storm to tell you about. A very beefy ridge of high pressure has hijacked our wet weather pattern, and the side effect is some sunshine! Nevertheless, the roads Wednesday morning won’t be totally clear. Patchy freezing fog is a possibility, so you will want to watch out for slick spots, especially in the shade. The sunshine in the afternoon will take our temperatures into the upper 30s and lower 40s, which is about 5 degrees above average.

The ridge will stay with us through the weekend and perhaps beyond. That translates into dry weather, but growing concern over air stagnation and fog. An Air Stagnation Advisory is in effect through Saturday for part of the region, and I would expect we will be seeing less of the sunshine and more fog as the forecast marches on.