Foggy Friday morning ahead with some rain and snow expected this weekend – Kaitlin

SPOKANE, Wash. — Get ready for a foggy night and morning. Fog will start heading in tonight and make road conditions a little difficult on Friday morning. Between cooler temperatures and low visibility, drivers will want to slow down. We do have some more wet weather on the way as we climb into somewhat warmer temperatures.

Tomorrow, there’s a slight chance for some rain/snow mix. Otherwise, it’s going to be pretty cloudy with temperatures barely hit 40 degrees.

On Saturday we’ll start to see some showers. Sunday is when we’ll get some heavier rain and snow compared to Saturday. Much of that will ramp up overnight and in the morning. The snow levels will start to rise later in the afternoon.

Overall, it’s going to be a wet weekend. It’s a good idea to stay inside, but if you’re feeling up to it, some mountain skiing or snowboarding is a good idea. The mountains got a couple inches of snow over the past 24 hours. Just make sure you check for lift ticket availability.

As for next week, we’ll start to taper off with the wet weather and cool down. Only 143 days until summer!