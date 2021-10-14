Foggy and soggy to start off Thursday – Matt

More wet weather overnight and temperatures in the 30s mean you might need the ice scraper this morning or at the very least take some extra time to warm up the car. Patchy fog is forming in Spokane north into the Northeast Washington valleys and the Idaho Panhandle. Some of it s pretty dense, so take it easy on the morning drive.

Temperatures will warm into the 40s by lunchtime and hit around 50 by the afternoon. Skies will range from partly too mostly cloudy with light winds. A few showers could make it over the Cascades this afternoon, so keep the rain gear with you just in case. Unlike yesterday, don’t expect any snow to mix in with the rain outside of the highest elevations.

We’re embarking on a warmup heading into the weekend! Friday looks nice with highs in the low 50s and Saturday looks amazing with highs in the 60s and sunshine. Wet weather, just rain this time, will arrive on Sunday night and cool us off some before the start of next week.

