Fog to Clouds to Rain by Thursday Morning – Mark

by Mark Peterson

Your 4 Things Dense Fog Advisory until 9am Limited visibility Clouds and Mild today average temps for January 19th A Dense Fog Advisory until 9am with clouds and mild today. Thursday early morning light snow to rain for the morning commute and then a cloudy afternoon. Friday into next week has clouds and mild temps.

