Fog, snow and sunshine in the holiday weekend forecast -Kris

It is going to be a quiet, calm weekend in the weather department. After the excitement of Wednesday’s wind storm, I assume that’s welcome news to most! Expect mostly cloudy skies on Saturday with some fog in the morning. High temperatures will top out in the mid 30s, which is just about average. A weak disturbance will move through Saturday night and into Sunday morning. It will mainly bring a little snow to the mountains with a light rain snow mix in the valleys. Once it passes, we might get some sunshine Sunday afternoon. That sunshine will stick around for a beautiful Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Next week, a ridge of high pressure will keep cool, dry air over the region. Expect seasonal temperatures, in the mid 30s for highs, and a mix of sun and clouds.