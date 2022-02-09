Fog in the mornings, partly sunny skies in the afternoons – Kris

The weather appears to have skipped right over February and moved on to March! We’ve had four straight days in the 40s in Spokane, and it looks like our string of warmer than average days will continue. For Wednesday, expect mostly cloudy skies in the morning with patchy fog. However, the sunshine will return by late morning/early afternoon. High temperatures will top out in the lower to mid 40s.

If you like the sound of that, you are in luck. A blocking ridge of high pressure will hunker down over the Inland Northwest through the weekend. Expect morning fog, afternoon sun and unseasonably mild weather through the weekend. There is a POSSIBLE change early next week. A weak system could flatten the ridge and bring a chance of mainly mountain showers to the region. However, the 8-14 day outlook is still calling for below average precipitation and above average temperatures.