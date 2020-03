FNSE 8-31 Part 1

Alyssa Charlston by Alyssa Charlston

Gonzaga Prep at Coeur d’Alene

Lewis and Clark at Lake City

Mead at Post Falls

Lewiston at Shadle Park

Moses Lake at Ferris

Damien at Mt. Spokane

West Valley at North Central

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.