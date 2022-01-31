Flurries, windy and a cold Monday – Mark

Happy Monday!

Today is going to be a chilly day. Here’s what you need to know:

There are some slippery surfaces out there

Winds are coming from the west

Some fog is expected Tuesday

Cold midweek

A few morning and afternoon flurries are possible with some breezy conditions.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. today.

We’ll see some wind chill this morning, with breezy and cold conditions.

A few flurries and gusty western winds today, but we’ll calm and cool into midweek. Patchy morning fog is expected Tuesday with only 32 degrees.

Wednesday morning starts in the single digits in many places, but warmss to 22. The weekend will be warmer and dry.