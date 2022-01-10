Afternoon flurries to start the workweek – Mark

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Monday, January 10:

Freezing fog in places

Cloudy and cool today

Showers into Wednesday

Warmer temperatures this week

Expect clouds and afternoon flurries for your Monday. Temperatures will reach 30 degrees by dinnertime.

Temperatures will be below average today, but we will start warming up tomorrow.

We will see a quick hit of flurries later today. Widespread rain/snow showers will move in Tuesday and Wednesday.

It will be cloudy into the weekend with highs above average for most of the week.