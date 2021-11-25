Flurries and slick spots to start Thanksgiving – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– Happy Thanksgiving, Inland Northwest! We’re kicking things off with some snow flurries in Spokane and Coeur d’Alene with a little bit of slushy snow accumulations in the Idaho Panhandle and along the Pend Oreille River this morning. As warm air slides over us this morning we could see some brief periods of freezing rain and some slick spots out on the roads. Road conditions should improve by the afternoon.

The afternoon and evening will be fairly mild with cloudy skies, some scattered drizzling rain, and highs in the low 40s. As wet weather continues out west, we’ll see showers get across the Cascades and bring us a little bit of moisture from time to time on Friday and Saturday. It’s not a washout by any means, but the rain gear is worth bringing along for the next few days. Its also going to be WARM. Highs will be in the 50s by Sunday and lows will stay above freezing (mid 30s) starting tonight. Lows in the low 40s on Sunday would be quite unusual for this point in the year since our average highs in late November are around 39 degrees. The warm pattern will continue through the week with cloudy skies and fairly low chances to pick up more rain.