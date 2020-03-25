Turkeys take a stroll along eastbound I-90 in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A flock of turkeys took a midday stroll along eastbound I-90 near Park Wednesday afternoon.
The turkeys were on the right side of the freeway and out of traffic, but the Washington State Department of Transportation asked that drivers in the area use caution.
A Washington State Patrol trooper responded to the scene, helped steer the turkeys behind a barrier and followed them toward the Barker Road exit. The trooper said they ultimately went up an embankment and away from the freeway.
