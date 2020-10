Flipped semi blocking eastbound lanes of US 2 near Fairchild Air Force Base

Credit: WSDOT

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Both eastbound lanes of US 2 are blocked near Fairchild Air Force Base.

A flipped semi is in the roadway. It is unclear if anyone was injured.

There is a collision blocking both eastbound lanes with a flipped semi on US 2 near Fairchild Air Force Base. One lane of westbound is open to eastbound traffic and is being flagged at this time. Please use caution and slow down through the area. pic.twitter.com/b5OZ2vJ9sy — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) October 13, 2020

One westbound lane is open to eastbound traffic and is being flagged.

Drivers are used to use caution and drive slow in the area.

