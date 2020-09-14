Flights to and from Spokane canceled due to smoky skies, hazardous air quality
SPOKANE, Wash. — Flights out of Spokane heading to Seattle, Portland, Los Angeles and San Francisco have been grounded due to smoky skies.
Spokane is firmly entrenched in ‘hazardous’ air quality, with many businesses closing their doors early, and schools around the area calling off classes for Monday.
4 News Now reached out to the Spokane International Airport to find out how many flights were impacted.
“I would encourage travelers to contact their carrier to ensure the intended flight schedule is intact,” said spokesperson Todd Woodard.
You can track all flight cancellations at the Spokane International Airport website here.
