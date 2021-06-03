Flights, Kraken tickets, $1 million: Washington unveils new vaccine incentives

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington is now offering a ton of new incentives to get vaccinated, from lottery cash drawings and sports tickets to tuition payments and gaming consoles.

Governor Inslee announced the incentives in a press conference Thursday, which will be available to anyone living in Washington who has gotten at least one vaccine shot.

Prizes for vaccinations include:

Cash drawings of $250,000 every week, with a final drawing of $1 million

Higher education assistance to universities to hold their own tuition drawings

30 prizes of one-year tuition college credits to kids ages 12–17

Alaska Airline tickets

Tickets to Mariners, Seahawks, Sounders, Storm, Kraken and OL Reign games

300 Xbox consoles and GamePasses

Nintendo Switch consoles

Google Nests

Amazon Echo Dots

Gift cards

“These generous programs will encourage more Washingtonians to take this life-saving vaccine,” said Inslee. “I hope people will see this as an opportunity to reopen even sooner than June 30th if we can stay motivated, stay informed and get more people vaccinated faster throughout the month of June.”

Washington is currently on track to fully reopen on June 30, or when 70% of people have been vaccinated, whichever comes first. Currently, the state is at 63% vaccination.

“Our state has made tremendous progress, with well over half of our population 16 and older fully vaccinated, but there are still far too many people who have not started vaccination,” said Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah. “We hope this effort encourages people to get their vaccine to protect themselves and their communities as we push toward reopening at the end of this month.”

If you got your vaccine shot in Washington, you are automatically entered into the prize drawings—all incentive prizes are drawn from the Department of Health’s immunization database.

