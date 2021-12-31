Flight delays and cancelations continue hitting Spokane

by Kaitlin Knapp

SPOKANE, Wash.– It was another day of travel problems for people trying to fly in and out of Spokane.

On Thursday, a handful of flights had been canceled at Spokane International Airport. This week alone, thousands of trip cancelations and delays have left travelers stranded.

One of the people waiting for a flight was Jenna Hamilton. She expected to fly out Wednesday and head back to Houston on Alaska Airlines but her trip got canceled. She rebooked another one and that one for canceled too.

She said she tried to call the airline but sat on the phone for five hours. But, her call was disconnected. She said that happened to her multiple times.

Another woman said she drove her daughter over from Wallace. She said driving over in the snow was just as stressful as tracking her daughter’s flight to California. Luckily, her daughter’s flight was only delayed by an hour.

If you are traveling you should check your flight status more often than normal because they’re changing fast.

Flying out of the Spokane International Airport?

Click here for flight arrival and departure information.

If you are traveling through SeaTac Airport, click here to check the status of your flight.

PREVIOUS: The travel nightmare continues for people waiting for flights in and out of Spokane

RELATED: EXPLAINER: Why are so many flights being canceled?

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.