Flatstick Pub temporarily closes all locations as COVID-19 cases increase

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — The owners of Flatstick Pub have decided to temporarily close all of their locations as the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise across Washington.

The pub has locations in Spokane, Seattle, Kirkland, Tacoma and Bellingham.

Owners Sam and Andy Largent said they have been monitoring the increase in cases and made the decision to protect the health of their employees and customers.

“Flatstick Pub is a place to go to play games, move around and connect with one another, and we don’t feel like we can offer the full Flatstick experience in a manner that protects the health and safety of all our guest and patrons,” the Largents said in a Facebook post. “We also want to be around for the tomorrows. Your future birthdays, holiday parties, trivia nights, happy hours, and pub crawls – the best way for us to ensure we’re around for all these future moments is to close our doors now and wait out the storm.”

