Flatstick Pub reopens under Phase 2 with new games, new guidelines

Destiny Richards by Destiny Richards

SPOKANE, Wash. — Flatstick Pub in downtown Spokane reopened at the end of May, with new games in store, but also new guidelines under Phase 2 of Safe Start.

They are now limited to half capacity and have distanced tables at least six feet apart.

No seating is allowed at the bar at this time.

Every table is wiped down and disinfected after use and they’re also sanitizing when it comes to the games.

For mini-golf, putters will be individually handed out from behind the counter as the games are purchased.

Groups of no more than five people are allowed in games and at tables.

All groups will also be spaced out on the mini-golf course and duffleboard to ensure one hole between groups at all times.

There are also two new games: ‘Wickets’, which is similar to croquet and ‘Pockets’, which is similar to pool/billiards.

Flatstick Pub will be open with limited hours for a while.

Sunday through Thursday, they will be open from noon until 10:00 p.m.

Friday through Saturday, they will be open from noon until midnight.

For more details, see the Flatstick Pub – Spokane website and Facebook Page.

