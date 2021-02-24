Flatstick Pub reopens for the first time in months

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver



Flatstick Pub is almost ready to open in downtown Spokane. It will be the fourth location, created by two Spokane natives.

SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s been almost a year since some of our favorite places closed with the pandemic. Now, some of the activities we loved are beginning to return.

Flatstick Pub in downtown Spokane opened its doors on Wednesday, once again offering its local craft beers, mini golf, and other unique games.

This is the first time the pub has operated since November, when it hosted a pop-up mini golf tournament.

