Flags to be lowered to honor Spokane firefighter who passed away a day after retiring

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Flags will be lowered on August 3 to honor a Spokane firefighter who recently passed away.

Ed Foster suffered a cardiac event one day after retiring from the Spokane Fire Department. Cardiac incidents are a leading cause of death for firefighters and in light of the circumstances involved in his passing, Foster’s death is considered Line-of-Duty.

Foster joined SFD in 1993 and dedicated his life to serving Spokane citizens. When leaving his final shift, he told his colleagues, “Time flies. Please remember to be kind and do the right thing.”

“We are deeply saddened by the death of firefighter Ed Foster,” said Mayor Nadine Woodward. “We will remember him for his dedication to the Spokane community, his sense of humor and kindness. We send our deepest condolences to Firefighter Foster’s fiancé, family, friends and colleagues at SFD.”

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.