Flags lowered in remembrance of Pierce County deputy killed in the line of duty

by Erin Robinson

Credit: Pierce County Sheriff's Department

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward has ordered flags at all City facilities to be lowered in remembrance of Pierce County Deputy Sheriff Dominique Calata.

The directive coincides with Governor Jay Inslee’s directive that state and U.S. flags at state agencies be lowered.

Deputy Calata shot and killed in the line of duty on March 16. He had been with the sheriff’s department for six and a half years. Before he was a deputy, he served in the U.S. Army and National Guard.

“Spokane joins Pierce County and the law enforcement community in mourning the loss of Deputy Calata,” Woodward said. “Our thoughts are with his family and the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department as the state rallies around them.”

A memorial service for Calata will be held at the Church for All Nations in Tacoma on March 1. He leaves behind his wife and young son.

