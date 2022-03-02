Five Zags named WCC First Team, Timme earns Player of the Year

by Will Wixey

(Photo by Brett Wilhelm/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga has its fair share of ballplayers, many of which who earned West Coast Conference honors this year.

Several players from Gonzaga’s men’s and women’s basketball teams made the All-WCC First Team. For the men’s team, Drew Timme, Chet Holmgren and Andrew Nembhard were selected, while Melody Kempton and Kayleigh Truong from the women’s team also made the cut.

Drew Timme earned the 2022 West Coast Conference Player of the Year and Chet Holmgren earned Newcomer and Defensive Player of the Year honors. Sophomore Yvonne Ejim was named Sixth Woman of the Year along with being selected to the All-WCC Second Team.

The WCC tabbed Julian Strawther and Rasir Bolton as honorable mentions for the All-WCC First Team. Holmgren also made the All-WCC freshman team.

All individual awards were voted on solely by the league’s 10 head coaches. It’s the fourth straight season a Zag earned the men’s Player of the Year award, and the second year in-a-row a Zag won Sixth Woman of the Year.

