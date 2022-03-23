Five-time convicted felon accused of attacking Eastern State Hospital patient

MEDICAL LAKE, Wash.– A man at Eastern State Hospital is accused of attacking another patient there and sending him to the hospital.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said Martay Ellis, 24, and another man got into an argument and it escalated. The two men started physically fighting and staff had to detain Ellis, according to investigators. The other person was taken to the hospital where he’s in critical condition.

In September, the Spokane Police Department said a video showed Ellis kicking and stomping a woman downtown. The woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Ellis is a five-time convicted felon.

Deputies said on Wednesday, Ellis was taken to the Spokane County Jail and booked for first-degree assault. His bond is set at $750,000.

