Five-star recruit Hunter Sallis commits to play for the Zags

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

4-star Guard Hunter Sallis listens to a Gonzaga fan while watching the game against Pacific.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Five-star guard Hunter Sallis announced his commitment to play for the Gonzaga Bulldogs Friday morning.

Sallis is a 6’5″ point guard from Millard North High School in Omaha, Nebraska. He’s the third best point guard in the Class of 2021, and was one of the five best available players remaining.

The Zags were at the top of the list of choices, but Sallis’ final eight also included Kentucky, North Carolina, Kansas, Oregon, UCLA, Creighton and Iowa State.

“I chose Gonzaga because they are a fast-paced offensive team that pushes the ball and that style fits me perfectly,” Sallis told ESPN. “I have a great relationship with head coach Mark Few, assistant Tommy Lloyd and the rest of the staff. Coach Few is a laid-back guy off the court, but is fiery on the court. He never lets his players get too comfortable.”

“Back in January 2020, I went on an official visit and loved it. Spokane reminds me a lot of Omaha. Not much going except basketball and school. That’s the way I like it,” Sallis told ESPN.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.