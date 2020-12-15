Five people, pets escape fire at Spokane Valley duplex
SPOKANE, Wash. — Five people, a cat, and a dog safely escaped a house fire near the Berean Bible Church on Tuesday.
Spokane Valley fire crews are still fighting the flames at the duplex near 11000 East Boone Ave.
According to the fire department, the flames started on the back deck. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Department is also at the scene, and will be investigating the cause.
This is a developing story.
