Five people, pets escape fire at Spokane Valley duplex

SPOKANE, Wash. — Five people, a cat, and a dog safely escaped a house fire near the Berean Bible Church on Tuesday.

Spokane Valley fire crews are still fighting the flames at the duplex near 11000 East Boone Ave.

According to the fire department, the flames started on the back deck. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Department is also at the scene, and will be investigating the cause.

⁦@SpokaneValleyFD⁩ is on scene where a fire started on the back deck of a duplex. 5 people a cat & dog all made it out safely. The fire is under investigation @ this time. ⁦@SCFD8⁩ ⁦@SCFD9 & ⁦@SpokaneFire⁩ responded offering auto/mutual aid #spokanevalleyfire pic.twitter.com/QfIdCMEDXg — Bryan Collins (@SVFDFireChief) December 15, 2020

This is a developing story.

