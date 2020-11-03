Five more people have died from COVID-19 in Spokane Co. since health officials last reported

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County continues to see what health officials are calling a “fall surge” in COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday, another 94 people have tested positive for the virus, and five more people have died since health officials last reported.

According to the Spokane Regional Health District, there are now 10,303 people who have tested positive for the virus in Spokane. 211 people have died.

The continued surge in cases comes around the same time the SRHD asked its top health officer to step down.

In a statement Monday, Dr. Bob Lutz said Administrative Officer Amelia Clark “fired” him, despite her insisting she requested his resignation.

The Health Board has not yet scheduled a meeting to vote on Lutz’s termination, though Clark has pointed to Dr. Mary Bergum to serve as interim health officer. Bergum is the medical director for the SRHD’s Treatment Services Division, and has 16 years of experience according to the Health District.

