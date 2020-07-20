Five injured in Kootenai County bus crash

Kaitlin Knapp by Kaitlin Knapp

HARRISON, Idaho — A bus crash sent five people to Kootenai Health Sunday evening.

Around 5:35 p.m., the sheriff’s office responded to the crash on Asbury Road off of Highway 97. The bus was wedged between trees and 10 people inside were trapped. Some of them were hurt.

Life Flight was requested because the extent of the injuries were unknown. First responders got to the crash and assessed the injuries. Life Flight was cancelled by officials. Five passengers were taken to Kootenai Health for non-life threatening injuries.

According to the sheriff’s office, the bus had a mechanical failure. It lost control, went off the road and crashed into a cluster of trees.

The bus was not owned by an organization or company, but rather a private bus with a family inside.

Investigators don’t believe drugs or alcohol are involved.

