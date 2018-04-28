Fishing at Curl Lake delayed until May 26

Brian Neale by Brian Neale

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has delayed the opening date for fishing in Curl Lake from Saturday, April 28th to Saturday, May 26.

Fish and Wildlife uses the the Columbia County lake as an acclimation pond for Tucannon River spring chinook salmon, which are listed under the Endangered Species Act.

Beginning in 2016, WDFW began a short-term acclimation of ESA-listed Tucannon River steelhead, after the spring chinook have been released.

The additional time needed to acclimate steelhead will delay the stocking of rainbow trout into the lake by a couple of weeks.

