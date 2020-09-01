Fish & Game officers investigating white-tail deer poaching near Kamiah

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

KAMIAH, Idaho — Conservation officers with Idaho Fish & Game are investigating a case of a white-tailed deer poached and left on the side of Harrisburg Road near Kamiah.

Officers have been gathering reports of illegally taken elk and deer around the region—Fish & Game says that the number of wasted and poached animals appears to be rising this spring.

Anyone with information on this poaching or other poaching incidents is urged to call the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999.

Fish & Game says callers can remain anonymous and may receive a reward.

